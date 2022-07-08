Newscrypto (NWC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.62 Million

Newscrypto (NWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $10.62 million and $3.62 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.0706 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00115745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.32 or 0.00543541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032580 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

