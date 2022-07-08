Newton 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $82,545.00 (NEW)

Newton (NEW) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Newton has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $5.91 million and approximately $82,545.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Newton

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

