NewYorkCoin Price Hits $0.0000 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $11.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00026788 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00241293 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002175 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000919 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000700 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

