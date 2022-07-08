NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE NXDT opened at 16.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is 15.03. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of 12.64 and a 1-year high of 16.62.

In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 14.95 per share, with a total value of 986,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,487,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately 52,137,691.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Dondero acquired 18,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 15.30 per share, with a total value of 290,348.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,411,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately 52,192,721.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 217,667 shares of company stock worth $3,362,631.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXDT. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,229,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,256,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

