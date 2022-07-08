NEXT.coin Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,980.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.56 or 0.00507553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00260556 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00043137 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004416 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00013775 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

