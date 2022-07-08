NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target Cut to GBX 6,200 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 7,850 ($95.06) to GBX 6,200 ($75.08) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 8,800 ($106.56) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,100 ($85.98) to GBX 6,900 ($83.56) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 7,280 ($88.16) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($87.19) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NEXT currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,868.57 ($95.28).

Shares of LON:NXT opened at GBX 6,172 ($74.74) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,165.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,633.93. NEXT has a 52 week low of GBX 5,578 ($67.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,484 ($102.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of £8.01 billion and a PE ratio of 1,177.86.

In other NEXT news, insider Michael J. Roney bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,708 ($69.12) per share, with a total value of £68,496 ($82,945.02).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

