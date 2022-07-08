NKN (NKN) Price Hits $0.0964

NKN (NKN) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One NKN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0964 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NKN has a market capitalization of $67.48 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NKN has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NKN Coin Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork . The official website for NKN is nkn.org . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

NKN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

