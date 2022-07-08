Nord Finance Price Tops $0.30 (NORD)

Nord Finance (NORD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nord Finance has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Nord Finance has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $286,401.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00121092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.93 or 0.00780855 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015334 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,007,082 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

