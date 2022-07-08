Norris Perne & French LLP MI Acquires 897 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises approximately 1.5% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned about 0.10% of Quanta Services worth $18,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,019,000 after buying an additional 50,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,737,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,182,000 after buying an additional 119,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,964,000 after purchasing an additional 634,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,845,000 after purchasing an additional 112,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,615,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,967,000 after purchasing an additional 412,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.18.

NYSE PWR opened at $132.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.51 and its 200 day moving average is $117.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.40 and a 12 month high of $140.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

