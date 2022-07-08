Norris Perne & French LLP MI Boosts Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for approximately 1.7% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned approximately 0.15% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $21,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $191,481,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 454,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $171,358,000 after acquiring an additional 152,258 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,509,000 after acquiring an additional 133,654 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2,390.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,352,000 after acquiring an additional 130,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 259,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,554,000 after buying an additional 88,183 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRL. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $229.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.27 and a 200 day moving average of $280.52. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.37 and a 12-month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

