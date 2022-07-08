Norris Perne & French LLP MI Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 92,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $234.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.37. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

