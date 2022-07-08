Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys New Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in CSX by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.52.
CSX Profile (Get Rating)
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSX (CSX)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.