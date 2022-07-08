Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys New Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in CSX by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.52.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

