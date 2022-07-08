Norris Perne & French LLP MI Grows Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned approximately 0.06% of Zebra Technologies worth $13,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $305.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.95. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $287.93 and a one year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

