Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases 137,954 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,874 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 137,954 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned approximately 0.09% of Lyft worth $11,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lyft by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Lyft by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 98,387 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 85,667 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Lyft stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

