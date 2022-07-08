Norris Perne & French LLP MI Raises Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $9,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.85%.
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
