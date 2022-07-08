Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 100,214 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100,214 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Progressive were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.23.

Progressive stock opened at $120.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.10 and its 200 day moving average is $110.56. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $121.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Progressive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,183 shares of company stock worth $246,537 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.