Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 1,537 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Novartis were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,347,000 after buying an additional 79,637 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Novartis by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,194,000 after buying an additional 292,854 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,871,000 after buying an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,051,000 after purchasing an additional 420,333 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $84.40 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.20 and its 200 day moving average is $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVS. raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.13.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

