North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Grows Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies comprises approximately 2.6% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $17,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

ZBRA opened at $305.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $287.93 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.