North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Reduces Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,479 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.0% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Meta Platforms by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 70,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,552,000 after purchasing an additional 59,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,772 shares of company stock worth $9,131,037. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $172.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.98.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.