North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 1,114 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 4.1% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $28,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE ACN opened at $279.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $268.17 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.03.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.