Northern Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Northern Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,176 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 4.9% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Northern Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.9% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,748,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,554,000 after acquiring an additional 195,322 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 50,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 34,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.40. The stock had a trading volume of 31,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,297. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $32.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.59.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

