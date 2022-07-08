Northern Capital Management Inc. Has $12.79 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Northern Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,724 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 10.5% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.14. 140,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,093,145. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.98.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

