Northern Capital Management Inc. Has $256,000 Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Northern Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $31.44. 47,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,649,164. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.67. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

