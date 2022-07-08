Northern Capital Management Inc. Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.3% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 100,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after buying an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 37,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.62. 78,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,209,666. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.00 and a 200 day moving average of $103.10. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

