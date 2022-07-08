Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.80.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $2.50 on Friday, hitting $481.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,245. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $492.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $462.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.16. The company has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

