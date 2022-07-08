Northstar Asset Management LLC Acquires 50 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its position in FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after buying an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,047,785,000 after purchasing an additional 153,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,029,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $464,636,000 after purchasing an additional 207,441 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after purchasing an additional 298,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.57.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.02. 7,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,461,949. The company has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $302.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

