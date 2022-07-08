Northstar Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $7,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SKYY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.53. 12,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,441. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.75 and its 200-day moving average is $82.75. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $119.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%.

