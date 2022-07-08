Northstar Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Northstar Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,248 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,618 in the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $3.08 on Friday, hitting $244.69. 5,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 48.34%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

