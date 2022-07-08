Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 126 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.2% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.23. 1,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,487. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.54. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

