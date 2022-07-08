Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 1,347 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 12.3% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $47,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,502,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $339.20. 549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,215. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $313.66 and a one year high of $467.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.12.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

