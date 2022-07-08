Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 273 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Northstar Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,033,399,000 after buying an additional 1,591,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,697,477,000 after buying an additional 217,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,624,558,000 after buying an additional 1,196,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,320,796,000 after buying an additional 321,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.96.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.29. The stock had a trading volume of 44,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.98. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

