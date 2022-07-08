Northstar Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Northstar Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $389,091.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,390,624.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $322,129.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,586 shares in the company, valued at $17,232,821.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,143 shares of company stock worth $15,035,291 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $175.80. The company had a trading volume of 20,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,880,366. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

Salesforce Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.