Nuco.cloud (NCDT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $57,530.00

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 8th. Nuco.cloud has a total market cap of $451,430.34 and approximately $57,530.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nuco.cloud alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00117638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.29 or 0.00525331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00032646 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud . The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news

Nuco.cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuco.cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nuco.cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuco.cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.