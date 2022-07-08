Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.75-$8.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.73.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.40. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 29.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.