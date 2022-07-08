Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 115.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NRIX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

NASDAQ NRIX traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.18. 13,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,467. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $37.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $772.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.76.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.11% and a negative net margin of 394.21%. Equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,259,000 after buying an additional 744,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after buying an additional 37,499 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,137,000 after buying an additional 670,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 28.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,546,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,669,000 after buying an additional 343,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,121,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,480,000 after purchasing an additional 194,385 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

