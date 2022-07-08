Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%.

NRIX stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $37.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $173,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

