Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0385 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NKG opened at $10.91 on Friday. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 166,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 20,556 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

