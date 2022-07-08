Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 1st

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE NIQ opened at $12.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $15.70.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.