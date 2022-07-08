Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on August 1st

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

NMI opened at $9.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $12.83.

In related news, insider Young L. Robert sold 9,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $92,466.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

