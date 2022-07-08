Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NUV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on August 1st

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

NUV opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $11.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth $153,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 86.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

