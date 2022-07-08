Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (JPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on August 1st

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1255 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Shares of NYSE JPT opened at $18.98 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52.
