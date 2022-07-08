Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (JPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on August 1st

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1255 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of NYSE JPT opened at $18.98 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52.

Get Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.