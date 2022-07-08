Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NAD stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

