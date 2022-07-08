Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.80

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$43.80 and last traded at C$43.81, with a volume of 129112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.74.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVEI shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Nuvei from C$143.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$65.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group increased their target price on Nuvei to C$90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Nuvei from C$123.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$94.67.

Get Nuvei alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$57.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.