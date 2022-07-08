Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.80

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEIGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$43.80 and last traded at C$43.81, with a volume of 129112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.74.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVEI shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Nuvei from C$143.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$65.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group increased their target price on Nuvei to C$90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Nuvei from C$123.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$94.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$57.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54.

Nuvei Company Profile (TSE:NVEI)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

