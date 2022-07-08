Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) rose 8.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 82,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,219,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

OCGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Ocugen from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ocugen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $642.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 17.96, a current ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). Equities analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 752,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,876.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

