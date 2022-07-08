Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV Makes New $62,000 Investment in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the first quarter worth $255,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at $1,412,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in FREYR Battery by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 12,705,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,052,000 after acquiring an additional 286,695 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in FREYR Battery by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in FREYR Battery by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,926,000 after acquiring an additional 250,100 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FREY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

FREYR Battery stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.72, a quick ratio of 15.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. FREYR Battery has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $14.37.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.48) EPS. On average, analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

FREYR Battery Profile

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

