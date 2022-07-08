OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Cap of $272.46 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for $1.94 or 0.00008706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $272.46 million and approximately $35.74 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008941 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00206949 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000081 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000294 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

