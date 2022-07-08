Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp reduced its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Omnicell by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Omnicell by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Omnicell by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $117.38 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $187.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 78.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.98.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.25.

Omnicell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.