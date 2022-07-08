Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Edward Jones lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.70.

NYSE:OMC opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.82. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $91.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.46.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

