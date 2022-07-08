OneSoft Solutions (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.32

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.21. OneSoft Solutions shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 117,900 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32.

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSSIF)

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

