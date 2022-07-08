Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $49.61

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$49.61 and traded as high as C$51.18. Open Text shares last traded at C$50.77, with a volume of 466,338 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.92.

Get Open Text alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$49.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.73. The stock has a market cap of C$13.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.53.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.